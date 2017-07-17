What’s Trending on Monday, July 17th, 2017

#GameOfThrones

§ The Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones aired on HBO last night.

§ We waited 448 days for a new episode of show based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series “A Song of Fire and Ice.”

§ No spoilers but everyone is talking about Ed Sheeran’s cameo.

§ He appeared 39 minutes into the show as a member of a gang of wayward soldiers. He was singing a song when Arya Stark crossed their path.

#SecondChild

§ Study shows that second children are harder to take care of than the first child because they’re natural troublemakers.

§ In families with two or more children, the second born child is 25-40% more likely to end up in trouble at school, become part of the juvenile justice system, and even serve time in prison.

§ There are a couple of theories as to why this happens:

-Second children don’t get as much attention as the first-born child.

-Or that first-born children learn a lot of their behavior from their parents, while second-born learn their behavior from their older siblings.

#DoctorWho

§ After months of speculation, BBC announced that Jodie Whittaker has been named the thirteenth Doctor on the long-running science fiction series “Doctor Who.”

§ She will take over for Peter Capaldi, who announced earlier this year that he was leaving the role after four years.

§ Her first appearance will be in this year’s Christmas special, when Capaldi’s Doctor will finally regenerate after receiving fatal wounds while battling the Cybermen in the Season 10 finale.

§ Her casting is a major milestone for the series as she is the first female to portray the Doctor in the show’s 50-plus year history.

#CharliePuth

§ Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” music video featuring Charlie Puth from “Furious 7” just dethroned PSY’s “Gangham Style” as YouTube’s most watched video with nearly 3 billion views.

§ Charlie Puth is thrilled about the honor but says what’s most amazing was that he wasn’t even supposed to be in the video at all.

§ He says, “I wasn’t supposed to be on the song. I was only supposed to be a writer. I was a brand new artist, I wasn’t cool enough to be a part of the franchise yet.”

§ He was on a call with record execs who were explaining why they wanted another artist to sing the song and he said, “That’s great. Your movie comes out in a week and I’m not gonna give you the song.” He hung up and ended up in the music video.

§ Charlie won’t say who the mystery artist was that they wanted to put on instead but sources say it may have been Sam Smith.