Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Monday, July 17th, 2017

July 17, 2017 6:05 AM By Mercedes
Filed Under: charlie puth, Doctor Who, game of thrones, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Second Child, see you again, What's Trending, Wiz Khalifa

What’s Trending on Monday, July 17th, 2017

 

#GameOfThrones

§ The Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones aired on HBO last night.

§ We waited 448 days for a new episode of show based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series “A Song of Fire and Ice.”

§ No spoilers but everyone is talking about Ed Sheeran’s cameo.

§ He appeared 39 minutes into the show as a member of a gang of wayward soldiers. He was singing a song when Arya Stark crossed their path.

 

#SecondChild

§ Study shows that second children are harder to take care of than the first child because they’re natural troublemakers.

§ In families with two or more children, the second born child is 25-40% more likely to end up in trouble at school, become part of the juvenile justice system, and even serve time in prison.

§ There are a couple of theories as to why this happens:

-Second children don’t get as much attention as the first-born child.

-Or that first-born children learn a lot of their behavior from their parents, while second-born learn their behavior from their older siblings.

 

#DoctorWho

§ After months of speculation, BBC announced that Jodie Whittaker has been named the thirteenth Doctor on the long-running science fiction series “Doctor Who.”

§ She will take over for Peter Capaldi, who announced earlier this year that he was leaving the role after four years.

§ Her first appearance will be in this year’s Christmas special, when Capaldi’s Doctor will finally regenerate after receiving fatal wounds while battling the Cybermen in the Season 10 finale.

§ Her casting is a major milestone for the series as she is the first female to portray the Doctor in the show’s 50-plus year history.

 

#CharliePuth

§ Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” music video featuring Charlie Puth from “Furious 7” just dethroned PSY’s “Gangham Style” as YouTube’s most watched video with nearly 3 billion views.

§ Charlie Puth is thrilled about the honor but says what’s most amazing was that he wasn’t even supposed to be in the video at all.

§ He says, “I wasn’t supposed to be on the song. I was only supposed to be a writer. I was a brand new artist, I wasn’t cool enough to be a part of the franchise yet.”

§ He was on a call with record execs who were explaining why they wanted another artist to sing the song and he said, “That’s great. Your movie comes out in a week and I’m not gonna give you the song.” He hung up and ended up in the music video.

§ Charlie won’t say who the mystery artist was that they wanted to put on instead but sources say it may have been Sam Smith.

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
New Podcast
Mercedes In The Morning

Listen Live