What’s Trending on Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

#RKelly

§ R&B singer R. Kelly is being accused of keeping young women in a sex cult.

§ The parents of one of the women are speaking out, saying they haven’t seen their daughters in more than a year.

§ Former members of his entourage say that he keeps a group of women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago where he “controls every aspect of their lives.”

§ He reportedly invites women into his circle under the pretense of developing their music careers but instead starts a sexual relationship that requires them to call him “daddy” and ask his permission to leave assigned rooms.

§ A representative for R, Kelly is denying the allegations.

#ArtificialSweeteners

§ Study shows that no-calorie sweeteners may cause you to gain weight!

§ Researchers found that over time, people that use artificial sweeteners over time not only gain weight but also have a larger waist circumference.

§ Also, a higher incidence of hypertension, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular events.

§ They say if used in moderation, you should be ok.

#GameOfThrones

§ People are still talking about the season premiere of the HBO show on Sunday.

§ The show itself smashed HBO ratings records. It had the show’s biggest overnight audience ever at 16.1 million viewers…that’s a 50% increase from last year’s opener.

§ The most tweeted about moment was the opening scene when the Frey family enjoyed some wine.

§ Ed Sheeran’s cameo was the second most-tweeted moment of the premiere…many people felt his appearance was unnecessary and they spoke out about it.

§ And guess what…Monday afternoon he deleted his Twitter! He’s been an active user for years and took an occasional break but now he’s gone!

§ Luckily, he is still on Instagram, where he posted a photo of him climbing a mountain in Peru.

#MusicMoneymakers

§ Billboard Magazine has put out its annual Money Makers list for the past ten years, ranking music’s top earners in U.S. sales, streams, publishing and touring for the year prior.

§ Since then, only one artist has landed on the list every year, despite never landing in the ranking’s top 10.

§ Who is it? Elton John. He’s the most consistent music money maker. He ranked No. 32 in this year’s list but is the only artists who has been on the list since it came out.

§ Paul McCartney is a runner-up. He missed out in 2012 but has been on the list seven times: six as a solo act and once as part of the Beatles.

§ #1 this year was none other than Beyonce.