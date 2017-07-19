Mercedes in the Morning Show #558

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC has a list of the worst 1 hit wonder follow ups
-JC doesn’t want to buy his mom a gift she asked for because he thinks it’s morbid
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC want to see who has the best evil laugh
-Deal Breaker
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is bothered by the pet name she hears some of her friends use
-Millennial Minute
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc