What’s Trending on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017

July 19, 2017 5:59 AM By Mercedes
#BiteLV

§ Yesterday we announced the line-up for this year’s Bite of Las Vegas!

§ We are excited to welcome Neon Trees, Rachel Platten, Leann Rimes, Eve 6, Vertical Horizon and more to Desert Breeze Park on September 9th.

§ We have a very special presale on tickets that starts this morning at 8am and going until Thursday at 10pm.

§ You can buy tickets for $10 on mix941.fm using the code: BITELV.

§ There’s a limited block of tickets so get them while supplies last!

 

#Stress

§ Stress is inevitable…everyone deals with it and it’s not always a bad thing.

§ Certain types of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, as long as it’s in the right doses.

§ When stress is unmanageable, it can cause health problems and loss of productivity.

§ So what cities cope with stress the best? A new study says that the least stressed cities are Fremont, CA, Plano, TX, and Overland Park, Kansas.

§ The most stressed are Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Cleveland, OH.

§ Where does Las Vegas stand? We’re pretty stressed…we are #12.

 

#EdSheeran

§ He’s back! Ed Sheeran revived his Twitter account Tuesday after it abruptly disappeared.

§ The singer disabled his account just hours after he garnered mixed reactions from fans for his cameo on Sunday’s premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

§ His account was back but his followers had dropped from 19 million to 15.2 million.

§ The singer’s latest tweet said he used a third-party service to delete old postings on Twitter.

§ He also tweeted about an upcoming role on The Simpsons.

 

#FattenUpABand

§ The hashtag is trending to make big star even bigger.

§ The game is taking an already existing band and putting some meat on their bones.

§ For instance: Maroon 5 Course Meal, Motley Chew or Radiohead of Lettuce.

§ Some of the best tweets included:

-Obestie Boys

-Picnic! At The Disco

-Fleetwood Mac & Cheese

-Cheap Trick or Treat

-Notorious B.L.T.

