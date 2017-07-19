What’s Trending on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017
#BiteLV
§ Yesterday we announced the line-up for this year’s Bite of Las Vegas!
§ We are excited to welcome Neon Trees, Rachel Platten, Leann Rimes, Eve 6, Vertical Horizon and more to Desert Breeze Park on September 9th.
§ We have a very special presale on tickets that starts this morning at 8am and going until Thursday at 10pm.
§ You can buy tickets for $10 on mix941.fm using the code: BITELV.
§ There’s a limited block of tickets so get them while supplies last!
#Stress
§ Stress is inevitable…everyone deals with it and it’s not always a bad thing.
§ Certain types of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, as long as it’s in the right doses.
§ When stress is unmanageable, it can cause health problems and loss of productivity.
§ So what cities cope with stress the best? A new study says that the least stressed cities are Fremont, CA, Plano, TX, and Overland Park, Kansas.
§ The most stressed are Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Cleveland, OH.
§ Where does Las Vegas stand? We’re pretty stressed…we are #12.
#EdSheeran
§ He’s back! Ed Sheeran revived his Twitter account Tuesday after it abruptly disappeared.
§ The singer disabled his account just hours after he garnered mixed reactions from fans for his cameo on Sunday’s premiere of “Game of Thrones.”
§ His account was back but his followers had dropped from 19 million to 15.2 million.
§ The singer’s latest tweet said he used a third-party service to delete old postings on Twitter.
§ He also tweeted about an upcoming role on The Simpsons.
#FattenUpABand
§ The hashtag is trending to make big star even bigger.
§ The game is taking an already existing band and putting some meat on their bones.
§ For instance: Maroon 5 Course Meal, Motley Chew or Radiohead of Lettuce.
§ Some of the best tweets included:
-Obestie Boys
-Picnic! At The Disco
-Fleetwood Mac & Cheese
-Cheap Trick or Treat
-Notorious B.L.T.