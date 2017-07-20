Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #559

July 20, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: Beat Shazam, Carrot Top, Celebrity Beat Shazam, Daily Dirt, Deal Breaker, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Think Fast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has a new unhealthy obsession
-JC challenges Mercedes to a game of “Think Fast”

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC are interested to hear the amount of people with extra/missing body parts
-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.
-Someone from Mercedes’ past reached out to her
-Carrot Top plays Celebrity Beat Shazam

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube

 

More from Mercedes In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
New Podcast
Mercedes In The Morning

Listen Live