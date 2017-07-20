What’s Trending on Thursday, July 20th, 2017

#JohnMcCain

§ Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

§ The May Clinic released a statement on behalf of the senator and his family yesterday.

§ They found the tumor known as glioblastoma while he was having a blood clot removed from his left eye.

§ He and his family are reviewing further treatment options and it may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

§ Doctors say he is recuperating after his surgery and is doing amazingly well.

§ It’s not clear when and if he will be able to return to his duties in Washington at this time.

#Intimacy

§ Study: People are having way less relations now than they did in the 90s.

§ In fact, Americans are having relations about nine fewer times per year than they were 20 years ago.

§ Researchers claim that the reason is that Americans are choosing to reject marriage and settle down later.

§ They also say that millennials are simply having sex differently…they have more variance (more partners but losing their virginity later.)

#HarryPotter

§ Harry Potter fans will get to read more about their favorite wizard this fall!

§ Two new books from the Harry Potter universe will be released as part of a British exhibition celebrating 20 years since the series’ launch.

§ One book is “Harry Potter: A History of Magic—The Book of the Exhibition” promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter’s wizarding school, Hogwarts.

§ The other book is “Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic” will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

§ Both books will be published in October.