What’s Trending on Thursday, July 20th, 2017
#JohnMcCain
§ Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
§ The May Clinic released a statement on behalf of the senator and his family yesterday.
§ They found the tumor known as glioblastoma while he was having a blood clot removed from his left eye.
§ He and his family are reviewing further treatment options and it may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
§ Doctors say he is recuperating after his surgery and is doing amazingly well.
§ It’s not clear when and if he will be able to return to his duties in Washington at this time.
#Intimacy
§ Study: People are having way less relations now than they did in the 90s.
§ In fact, Americans are having relations about nine fewer times per year than they were 20 years ago.
§ Researchers claim that the reason is that Americans are choosing to reject marriage and settle down later.
§ They also say that millennials are simply having sex differently…they have more variance (more partners but losing their virginity later.)
#HarryPotter
§ Harry Potter fans will get to read more about their favorite wizard this fall!
§ Two new books from the Harry Potter universe will be released as part of a British exhibition celebrating 20 years since the series’ launch.
§ One book is “Harry Potter: A History of Magic—The Book of the Exhibition” promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter’s wizarding school, Hogwarts.
§ The other book is “Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic” will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.
§ Both books will be published in October.