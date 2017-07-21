What’s Trending on Friday, July 21, 2017

What’s Trending on Friday, July 21st, 2017

#ChesterBennington

§ The lead singer of the band Linkin Park was found dead in his home yesterday.

§ His death is being investigated as a suicide.

§ Police responded to an emergency call from his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California around 9am Thursday.

§ TMZ is reporting that he hanged himself and was discovered by an employee.

§ Linkin Park was one week away from starting a tour that would hae started in Boston and ended in LA.

§ He was only 41 and he was married with six children.

#OJSimpson

§ OJ is about to be a free man once again.

§ He was granted parole by unanimous vote by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners and is eligible to walk out the gate of Lovelock Correctional Facility by Oct. 1st of this year.

§ The board granted parole because Simpson had a minimal criminal history, good behavior in prison and he took part in programs to address the behavior that led to his imprisonment.

§ Simpson plans to go to Florida once he’s released.

#DatingDealbreakers

§ Survey shows singles say that looking down at your phone all the time is the biggest dating dealbreaker. It’s called “phone snubbing” when someone ignores you in favor of their phone.

§ #2 was smoking followed by being rude, talking about exes, and realizing that you have nothing in common.

§ One surprise was something that didn’t make the list: talking politics. Only 5% of people say they hate when people talk about politics on a date.

#SelfDiagnosis

§ Study shows online medical self-diagnosis are correct only 34% of the time.

§ The internet is a pretty bad doctor.

§ Online symptom checks can diagnose people with a common cold to cancer, which is resulting in additional symptoms such as anxiety in patients.

§ Doctors say that online diagnosis can be good as it shows how big a list could be of possible ailments, which would hopefully encourage people to see a doctor to narrow the list now.

§ In many cases, getting the exact diagnosis may not be as important as getting the correct advice about whether…or how quickly…to go to the doctor.