Mercedes in the Morning Show #562

July 25, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Deal Breaker, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, las vegas, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here!

 

 

6:00 a.m.
-JC says Mercedes eats a certain food really weird
-Mercedes & JC want to know what you would do if you were incarcerated for 9 years

7:00 a.m.
-JC guarantees these songs will make you remember a specific movie scene
-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.
-JC was terrified to find out his wife had something in her hotel room
-Mercedes is conflicted about a “no gifts please” request

