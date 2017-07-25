What’s Trending on Monday, July 24th, 2017

#JustinBieber

§ He has been banned from China for causing “discontent among the public.”

§ The Chinese culture bureau wrote that they “hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favor.”

§ It’s unclear which of his mini-scandals prompted the ban, but some believe it’s when he had his bodyguards carry him up the Great Wall of China in 2013, his DUI arrest in 2014, or when he pulled down his pants to show his friends his butt while visiting ancient Mayan ruins in Mexico.

#CareerAndMarriage

§ Study shows that your career choice could affect your marriage.

§ Military jobs, by far, put the largest strain on marriages.

· Perhaps considering the stress that constant deployments and moves can put on a family both emotionally and financially.

· First-line military supervisors were at the top of the list with a 30% divorce rate.

§ Logisticians (those who coordinate a company’s supply chain), automotive service technicians and mechanics, enlisted military tactical operations and chemical technicians round out the top 5.

#Redheads

§ Sperm banks are desperately seeking redheaded donors.

§ One sperm donor matching service, Co-ParentMatch, says that only 2% of their donors are redheads.

§ Women have recently been wanting to have more redheaded babies than usual and the banks can’t keep up with this heated demand.

§ They are saying that many famous men in the public eye are contributing to the demand such as Ed Sheeran, Conor McGregor, Michael Fassbender, and Prince Harry.