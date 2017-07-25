What’s Trending on Tuesday, July 25th, 2017

#JustinBieber

§ He has canceled the remainder of his “Purpose” World Tour after what he calls “careful consideration.”

§ A specific reason for his decision was not provided but a source says that he is “just over it.”

§ Fans were quick to share their displeasure with the situation but John Mayer urged understanding.

§ He tweeted, “When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin “thumbs up” for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”

#Brosectomies

§ Men are having vasectomy parties.

§ Hundreds of thousands of American men get vasectomies each year.

§ Typically, the procedure costs around $500 but many are willing to spend a few thousand to get the procedure done together at clinics that look more like club lounges.

§ Men are coming In with their friends and all doing it together…it’s almost like a fraternity mentality, where one guys says they men do it and all of the sudden, others have the energy or courage.

#JamesBond

§ James Bond will be back in action in 2019!

§ MGM made the announcement yesterday that the 25th film about the legendary super-spy will hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

§ No word yet on whether or not Daniel Craig will be asking for his martinis shaken, not stirred.

§ They say those details will be announced at a later date but some insiders believe that there is a good chance he will return for at least one more appearance as 007.