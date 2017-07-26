Watch Christina Aguilera’s Son Fill His Mother’s Shoes

By Robyn Collins

It looks like talent runs in the family at the Aguilera household. At a choreography rehearsal for a performance of Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man”, the pop star’s 9-year-old son, Max, stepped into his mom’s dancing shoes.

Related: Christina Aguilera, Rashida Jones to Star in Sci-Fi Film ‘Zoe’

Using a water bottle for a microphone, the energized boy mimicked his superstar mom, down to the very last flourish. He had a little help from Aguilera’s back up dancers, who contributed to his practice-room performance.

The singer posted a clip of the moment with the caption, “#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!”