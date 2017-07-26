Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017

July 26, 2017 6:21 AM By Mercedes
Filed Under: 2017 MTV VMA's, Chester Bennington, Dog Owners, Friends With Benefits, FWB, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Linkin Park, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, MTV VMAs, vmas, What's Trending
What’s Trending: Wednesday, July 26th, 2017

 

#MTVVMAs

§ MTV released the nominations for this year’s VMA’s and Kendrick Lamar leads with 8 for his “Humble” music video.

§ Among the nominations are those for Video of the year, Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Best Direction.

§ He’ll be completing for the newly created honor of Artist of the Year with Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tied for the second most nominations with 5 apiece.

§ Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Arian Grande join them in the category, which marks the first year the show will ditch the gender-specific awards.

§ The show will air live from LA on August 27th.

 

#DogOwners

§ Survey shows that dog owners take more pictures of their dogs than their spouses.

§ 65% admit to taking more pics of their dog than spouse and 54% say they’d consider ending a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their partner.

§ Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations but one category they lead in is pet ownership.

§ Also, nearly 47% of those in a relationship admit it’s harder to leave their dog for a week than their human partner.

 

#ChesterBennington

§ People are talking about the final radio interview with Chester Bennington from Linkin Park.

§ The subject turned to Linkin Park’s single “Heavy” which speaks a lot about depression.

§ Some are saying that he was asking for help and no one stepped in.

§ Watch the interview on our Facebook page.

 

#FWB

§ Survey shows that relationships are annoying and people just wants friends with benefits.

§ Singles are opting for casual relations over a traditional relationship.

§ Women are more likely than men to have a FWB.

§ More people are sexually satisfied with a FWB over a relationship.

§ 52% of men become emotionally attached, compared to 44% of women with a FWB. Who knew?

