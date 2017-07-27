Mercedes in the Morning Show #563

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC has found a very simple way for him to relieve stress

-Mercedes thinks her husband is weird for only wanting to eat something a certain way

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes & JC try to guess popular songs played by an orchestra

-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.

-Jocelyn got yelled at for something JC did

-Mercedes has everyone guess what thing people tripped over and sent 30,000 people to the ER.

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube