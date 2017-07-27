Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #563

July 27, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Deal Breaker, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, las vegas, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, Stress Relief, What's Trending

 

6:00 a.m.
-JC has found a very simple way for him to relieve stress
-Mercedes thinks her husband is weird for only wanting to eat something a certain way

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC try to guess popular songs played by an orchestra
-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.
-Jocelyn got yelled at for something JC did
-Mercedes has everyone guess what thing people tripped over and sent 30,000 people to the ER.

