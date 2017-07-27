What’s Trending on Thursday, July 27, 2017

What’s Trending on Thursday, July 27th, 2017

#TheKillers

§ The Killers are performing a pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip on July 31st.

§ The Las Vegas natives will perform some of their biggest hits, along with songs from their new album, “Wonderful Wonderful.”

§ The concert will air on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night.

§ They’ll be performing six songs at 8pm at Caesars Palace.

§ The public can view the concert for free from The Vortex at the LINQ hotel and casino.

#StudentAthletes

§ Study shows that young athletes who specialize early suffer more injuries.

§ In fact, they suffered almost a 50% increase in injuries.

§ They determined specialization by asking athletes if they have quit one sport to focus on another. Also, if they consider their primary sport more important and if they train more than with months a year for their primary sport.

§ Researchers say kids should limit the number of hours they participate in organized sports each week to the number of years they’ve been alive or less to prevent burnout and injury.

#WonderWoman

§ Wonder Woman will be back on the big screen in time for the 2019 holiday season.

§ Warner Brothers announced yesterday that Wonder Woman 2 is officially slated to hit theaters on Dec. 13th, 2019.

§ The first Wonder Woman has raked in more than $389 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest-grossing film of the summer.

§ The movie currently has its release date all to itself and Warner Brothers has also scheduled unnamed DC films for Feb. 14, 2020 and June 5, 2020.

#CokeZero

§ Coca-Cola is dropping Coke Zero and adding a different diet option.

§ The soda company announced that it will start selling Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August.

§ The new drink option will feature an updated look and a new taste.

§ Coke says that the Zero Sugar drink has sold well in over 30 countries around the world already.

§ They say they’re confident that loyal Coke Zero fans will love the new-and-improved recipe and that Coca-Cola fans looking to reduce their sugar intake will want to try it, too.