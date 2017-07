An Oscar stands on the podium in front of a projection of an Oscar before the start of the 84th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement, January 24, 2012 at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Martin Scorsese's lavish 3D adventure "Hugo" won 11 Oscar nominations Tuesday, just ahead of hotly-tipped silent movie "The Artist" with 10 nods for Hollywood's top awards. Tied for third were baseball movie "Moneyball" starring Brad Pitt and veteran director Steven Spielberg's equine epic "War Horse," which each got six nods for the Academy Awards, to be presented next month. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)