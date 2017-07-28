Mercedes in the Morning Show #565

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Mercedes used her husband to get out of something

-JC doesn’t want his use his buddy for a service

7:00 a.m.

-JC wants to see if Mercedes can resist singing to popular songs

-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.

-Radio Truth or Dare

-Mercedes wants to see who get sent to the ER for the weirdest reason

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube