What’s Trending on Friday, July 28th, 2017

#MostAttractiveMen

§ A scientific study has named the most attractive male celebrities in the world.

§ They used digital face mapping to test the Greek Golden Ration of Beauty Phi, which for thousands of years is thought to hold the secret formula of perfection.

§ It has determined that George Clooney has the world’s most handsome face with a 91.86% on the scale.

§ He’s followed by Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and David Beckham.

§ Will Smith, Idris Elba, Ryan Gosling, Zayn Malik and Jamie Foxx rounded out the top 10.

#VideoGames

§ Study shows playing video games at work reduces stress.

§ More than half of Americans regularly experience cognitive fatigue related to stress, frustration and anxiety while at work.

§ Researchers decided to evaluate whether casual video game playing during rest breaks is an effective way to combat workplace stress.

§ They found that people that got short breaks for enjoyable activities, like video games, felt better and were more productive when they came back.

§ Those who didn’t say they felt less engaged with work and experienced worry as well.

#WorldsRichest

§ The Earth has a new richest person…thanks to a surge in Amazon shares yesterday morning, Jeff Bezos has passed Bill Gates as the world’s richest person.

§ He has a net worth of $92.3 billion, while Gates has a net worth of $90.8 billion.

§ He’s 53 years old and owns about 17% of Amazon.

#KatyPerry

§ She announced yesterday that she will be hosting the 2017 MTV VMA’s and many are saying the stage is being set for something bigger.

§ Fans are speculating that there will be a reunion between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift this year.

§ After all, the VMAs stage is the perfect place for the two to hash it out once and for all…Taylor is currently being favored as a Video Vanguard Award potential which would give her an excuse to be there.