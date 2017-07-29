AREA941: New Music Show Playlist: July 29th 2017

I’ve been in love with the sound of music, as long as I could remember. I’ve been playing piano since I was 4 years old and guitar since I was 14 years old. I started to write music in my early teens in spite of the silent battle that I had with myself due to anxiety, depression, eating disorders and a broken heart. ( I’m currently doing well and living a healthy lifestyle. ) My best escape from reality was being on the piano or lock myself up in my room with my guitar composing music. The first person that inspired me to write was Avril Lavigne with her pop/rock/post-grunge style and her bold lyrics that I was able to relate to. My current genres include, but not limited to, pop/rock/indie/folk/electronichouse. Examples of sounds would include: Colbie Caillat, Sara Bareilles, Andy Grammer, Ellie Goulding, and many more. I’ve recently started my new company called MLM EVENT PRODUCTIONS, which entails producing LGBT, nightlife and music events. I’m working to continuously to grow as a local artist and looking to help other local artists grow by sharing their work with others in Sin City. ❤️ As any aspiring artist, we find ways to fund for our passion. Lol I’m currently working at a gym, drive Uber, and studying dental hygiene.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, this city basically raised me, which include being a night owl in the city that never sleeps. Let’s stay up late and stay tune to the best music channel in Vegas.. Mix 94.1