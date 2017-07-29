Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

#AREA941: New Music Show Playlist: July 29th 2017

July 29, 2017 1:31 PM
“AREA941 is the place for hot new music & the Vegas Artist Spotlight”

Mix 94.1’s new music show AREA 941 is every Sunday night 9p-10p with Angie. Get the weekly playlist and more!

 My Pick Of The Week: Selena Gomez – Bad Liar

This Weeks #VegasArtistSpotlight: Meimee La’Moi – Crush On You

 I’ve been in love with the sound of music, as long as I could remember.  I’ve been playing piano since I was 4 years old and guitar since I was 14 years old. I started to write music in my early teens in spite of the silent battle that I had with myself due to anxiety, depression, eating disorders and a broken heart. (I’m currently doing well and living a healthy lifestyle. )  My best escape from reality was being on the piano or lock myself up in my room with my guitar composing music. The first person that inspired me to write was Avril Lavigne with her pop/rock/post-grunge style and her bold lyrics that I was able to relate to.   My current genres include, but not limited to, pop/rock/indie/folk/electronichouse.  Examples of sounds would include: Colbie Caillat, Sara Bareilles, Andy Grammer, Ellie Goulding, and many more. I’ve recently started my new company called MLM EVENT PRODUCTIONS, which entails producing LGBT, nightlife and music events.  I’m working to continuously to grow as a local artist and looking to help other local artists  grow by sharing their work with others in Sin City. ❤️ As any aspiring artist, we find ways to fund for our passion. Lol I’m currently working at a gym, drive Uber, and studying dental hygiene. 
Born and raised in Las Vegas, this city basically raised me, which include being a night owl in the city that never sleeps. Let’s stay up late and stay tune to the best music channel in Vegas.. Mix 94.1

Facebook | Soundcloud 

This weeks playlist:
• Haim – Want You Back
• The Killers – the Man
• Lady Gaga – The Cure
• Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe
• Walk Off The Earth – Taekwando
• John Mayer – In The Blood
• Vegas Artist Spotlight: Meimee La’Moi – Crush On You

• AJR – Weak
• Lindsey Stirling + Rooty – Loves Just A Feeling
• New Politics – One Of Us
• Selena Gomez – Bad Liar
• Tom Walker – Just You And I
• Lights – Giants
• Macklemore + Skylar Grey – Glorious

