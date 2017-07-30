WIN: Flyaway To A Beach House Party With John Mayer

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

July 30, 2017 1:37 AM
Filed Under: beach house party, Cape Cod, John Mayer, las vegas, Mix 94.1, The Search For Everything
Flyaway this week with Mix 94.1 and John Mayer. This week (July 31st to August 4th, 2017) Mix 94.1 is giving away a digital download of John Mayer’s latest album, “The Search for Everything!” All winners of the digital download will be entered to win the Grand Prize Flyaway to see John Mayer where you and guest will be invited to a Beach House Party  taking place Sunday, August 20, 2017 in Cape Cod! “The Search for Everything” begins here with Mix 94.1.

Grand Prize Winner: Will Receive: Flyaway includes: airfare + 2 nights hotel + ground transportation for a winner + guest to Boston to see John Mayer perform live on the shores of Cape Cod.

Click Here For Offical Contest Rules

