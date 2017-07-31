What’s Trending on Monday, July 31st, 2017

#MomsWorkWeek

§ Study shows when you factor in family duties, working moms pretty much never stop working unless they’re sleeping.

§ If you factor in working full time, juggling schedules, grocery shopping, various organization tactics, delegating tasks, cooking, cleaning and managing a household, working mothers work an average of 98 hours per week.

§ The average working mom’s day typically begins at 6:23am and she doesn’t stop until 8:31pm.

#FooFighters

§ Dave Grohl lit up a fire of speculations when he revealed that “probably the biggest pop star in the world” sings backing vocals on a track from the upcoming Foo Fighters album, “Concrete and Gold.”

§ He is still being secretive about the pop star’s identity but he has now ruled out a couple of names.

§ He tells Rolling Stone that “Neither Adele nor Taylor Swift sang on the record.”

§ So who does that leave? Speculation is that it could be Lady Gaga.

§ One person who will be on the album is Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, who sings on the record’s title track.

§ The record will be released on September 15th.

Cyc

#Speeding

§ Study shows speeding is just as dangerous as drunk driving.

§ In the last 10 years, nearly the same number of deaths have occurred from passenger vehicle speeding related crashes as did from alcohol-involved crashes. (about 113,000)

§ While drivers are award that speeding is a safety threat, they acknowledge it is common in the US.

§ They note that speeding increases the risk of being involved in a crash and the severity of injuries by people involved in speeding-related crashes.

#Cycleflix

§ Want to watch TV and meet your fitness goals? Now there’s Cycleflix!

§ It’s a program from the Dublin Institute of Technology and it lets you hook up a stationary bike to your Netflix account so your favorite shows only play if you stick to your fitness routine.

§ Once you hook up the system, you set your workout routine, choose the movie or tv show, and start pedaling.

§ As soon as you reach your intended speed, Netflix will start streaming the show but it you drop below your pre-set speed for too long, the title will automatically pause until you pick up the pace.