Mercedes in the Morning Show #566

August 1, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: Daily Dirt, Deal Breaker, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Monday Morning Meal, Podcast, What's Trending

 

6:00 a.m.
-Something Mercedes owns is being discontinued
-JC thinks people who do this should be fined

7:00 a.m.
-Monday Morning Meal
-Deal Breaker

8:00 a.m.
-Jocelyn’s family almost got scammed over the weekend
-Mercedes says her husband does something better than her that driver her nuts

