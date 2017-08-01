What’s Trending on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017

What’s Trending on August 1st, 2017, 2017
#2028Olympics
§ Los Angeles has made a deal to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.
§ The city last hosted the Olympics in 1984.
§ Paris is likely to be selected to host the 2024 games.
§ The bid committee has estimated it would cost $5.3 billion to stage the Games and has predicted it can cover all expenses through revenues such as sponsorships and ticket sales.
§ The IOC will contribute $1.8 billion to the organizing committee.
§ The decision will be made final in Lima, Peru in September.
#GameOfThrones
§ HBO has joined the ranks of Hollywood entertainment companies to suffer a major cyber attack.
§ Upcoming episodes of a couple of series and at least one alleged script have been put online by hackers who breached the company’s systems, with more threatened to be coming soon.
§ An upcoming episode of “Ballers” and “Room 104” have been put online and there is also written material that’s allegedly from next week’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”
§ So far, no actual episodes of GOT have leaked.
#PepperNitro
§ Starbucks announced that they’re rolling out a new drink for all of you people that would like some protein with your coffee.
§ Introducing the Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist.
§ It features cold brew and is served on draft through a nitro tap, then infused with a sweet and savory malted fennel black pepper syrup. It’s then topped with a layer of honey cold foam and finished with a sprinkling of cracked pink peppercorn and a bamboo skewer of natural beef jerky made with grass-fed beef.
§ Why did they come up with this? The say they love to create unexpected flavors.
§ Right now it’s only available at the Seattle Roastery.
#KathyGriffin
§ She is no stranger to shocking people and she has done it again.
§ She incited a firestorm back in May when she posed with a bloody Donald Trump head.
§ Now she has shaved her own head in a show of solidarity of her sister who is battling cancer.
§ It’s not clear what kind of cancer she is battling. Her brother, Gary, died of esophageal cancer in 2014.