Women’s Leadership Conference

August 4, 2017 11:38 AM

Register below for a chance to win tickets to the 2017 Women’s Leadership Conference! Get to witness Pati Jinich as she speaks at this year’s conference. Pati Jinich is a former political analyst focused on Mexican political instructions and US-Mexico relations. Experience a diverse, nationally recognized speakers and accomplished women role models! There will also be career-oriented workshops that will give participants hands-on opportunities to develop skills based on their career needs!

Each year, The MGM Resorts Foundation donates proceeds from the conference after costs to one or more local nonprofits agencies devoted to the welfare and development of women and girls!

