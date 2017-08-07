What’s Trending on Monday, August 7, 2017

What’s Trending on Monday, August 7th, 2017

#TaylorSwift

§ Taylor Swift will be back in the spotlight today when she takes on a radio talk show host that allegedly groped her during a pre-concert meet-and-greet when she was 23-years-old.

§ The DJ, David Mueller, filed a lawsuit against her in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and greet.

§ She countersued one month later.

§ The case and trail is expected to last nine days and they start jury selection today.

#PregnancyCravings

§ Ladies, if you’ve been pregnant, did you crave McDonald’s during your pregnancy?

§ If so, you’re not alone. Experts say many women crave McDonald’s and similar foods.

§ A new study says that pregnant women’s cravings for McDonald’s come from the fact that once you’re pregnant, society doesn’t frown on your dietary choices.

§ Doctors say that it is important, obviously, to make wise choices but submitting to a food craving now and then is fine.

#ThisIsUs

§ Two big stories about the hit NBC show! First, the show is losing one of its Emmy nominations because of a regulation regarding historical timing.

§ It’s no longer eligible for its nomination in the outstanding contemporary costume category because the majority of the season finale, the episode for which the nomination was submitted, takes place in the 1970s.

§ In order to be eligible for an Emmy in this category, at least 51% of the episode must take place within the past 25 years.

§ And second, Sylvester Stallone will guest star in season 2!

§ He will be one of the stars of the war film for which Ron Howard has recruited Kevin for.

§ His character in the movie serves as a bit of a “father figure” for Kevin’s character.

§ The new season starts on Sept. 26th.

#Despacito

§ “Despacito” is that song that’s like your little brother…you love it but you kind of just want it to go away.

§ Well, it’s probably sticking around a while longer because it just earned a big distinction…it is now the most watched video on YouTube ever.

§ With over 3 BILLION views, it takes the all-time YouTube views crown from previous record-holder, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.”

§ They had just dethroned the five-year title holder, “Gangnam Style” by PSY in mid-July.