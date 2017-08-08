Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ed Sheeran Plays Never Have I Ever With Heather Collins

August 8, 2017 4:14 PM By Heather Collins
He’s one of the biggest music superstars on the planet…but despite all that success, Ed Sheeran remains an amazingly down to earth guy.

Before his electrifying show at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena Friday (Aug. 4), the “Shape of You” singer sat down for a spirited round of Never Have I Ever with our own Heather Collins.

Check out what happened when one ginger asks another about crying over mean tweets, whether Ed’s ever unleashed a “do you know who I am?” or whether he’s ever taken a terrible beating at a Las Vegas casino.

Don’t miss the eye-opening interview!

