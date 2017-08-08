Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Selena Gomez Cast in Woody Allen’s Next Project

August 8, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez
Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Selena Gomez has been cast in director Woody Allen’s next movie according to a new report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: Selena Gomez Debuts Dark ‘Fetish’ Video

The project is currently untitled, but it also stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) and Elle Fanning (The Beguiled) and will be released by Amazon Studios.

Gomez began her career in earnest as a young actor on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place and has appeared in numerous films since including the recent releases The Fundamentals of Caring, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. She also executive produces the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why.

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
New Podcast
Mercedes In The Morning

Listen Live