What’s Trending on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017

#DavidLetterman

§ He will make his return to television with a Netflix talk show series in 2018.

§ The untitled, six-episode series will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people” and “in-the-field segments” detailing topics that attract Letterman’s “curiosity and humor.”

§ All six episodes will feature a single guest engaging in conversation with him.

§ The new show series is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.

#YourNumber

§ Survey: 22% of men lie about their “number.”

§ It’s probably a question that makes you cringe and one that many guys have a hard time answering.

§ 74% of guys say they have no trouble being honest.

§ 30% of both men and women say they don’t share their sexual history with their partners because they don’t think it matters.

§ As for the ladies, 76% of them are honest and 23% tend to undersell their number.

#Cheetos

§ Cheetos has announced plans to open “The Spotted Cheetah,” a fine-dining restaurant in NYC.

§ The restaurant will serve up Cheetos-inspired fare for a limited time only, from August 15-17.

§ Celebrity chef Anne Burrell will be making culinary creations such as Cheetos Crusted Nachos, and Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheescake.

§ The three-course menue will have items ranging from $8 to $22.

#GlenCampbell

§ The country legend died on Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 81.

§ The Rhinestone Cowboy had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

§ Over his career, he sold over 45 million records.

§ Towards the end of his life, he had a hard time recognizing his loved one.

§ He leaves behind his wife of 35 years and 8 kids.