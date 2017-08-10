Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #571

August 10, 2017 5:44 AM By JC Fernandez
Filed Under: Bite of Las Vegas, Daily Dirt, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, interview, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Neon Trees, Podcast, Tyler Glenn, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees joins the show to talk about Bite of Las Vegas
-Mercedes and JC reflect social events with an impact like the solar eclipse is having

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is sad these 2 great songs just disappeared

8:00 a.m.
-JC has been getting asked for a favor because of his job

