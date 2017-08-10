Mercedes in the Morning Show #571

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees joins the show to talk about Bite of Las Vegas
-Mercedes and JC reflect social events with an impact like the solar eclipse is having
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is sad these 2 great songs just disappeared
8:00 a.m.
-JC has been getting asked for a favor because of his job
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc