What’s Trending on Thursday, August 10, 2017

What’s Trending on Thursday, August 10th, 2017

#Pink

§ At 5am our time Pink released a new single!

§ It’s called “What About Us” and we will be playing the song at the top of every hour during our show.

§ She teased the song earlier this week with a snippet but now we have the World Premiere.

§ Last year she had a top 10 hit with “Just Like Fire” from the “Alice Through The Looking Glass soundtrack.

#HotWaterChallenge

§ A new and dangerous trend has led kids nationwide to suffer serious burns and, in at least one case, death.

§ The “Hot Water Challenge,” which kids say was inspired by YouTube videos, involves pouring boiling water on an unsuspecting friend—or in one fatal instance, daring a friend to drink boiling water through a straw.

§ Parents of victims are urging people to warn their kids against the dangers of trying got replicate Internet challenge videos.

#TomBrady

§ Will Tom Brady become the new Oprah?

§ He could soon add talk show host to his ever-evolving off-the-field empire!

§ Sources say that Amazon is floating a potential talks show hosted by the New England Patriots and Jim Gray.

§ It would be a 30-minute talk show that takes places in a relaxed non-studio environment throughout NFL season.

§ It would have three core segments: a look at Brady’s life and what drives him, a look in to topical issues about sports, the NFL and modern life, and a preview of Thursday Night NFL games and the NFL season as a whole.

§ A survey went out getting opinions on the possible show and the deadline was this past weekend so we should know soon.

#Costco

§ Costco is introducing a wedding registry service!

§ They’ve partnered with MyRegistry to offer a service that allows shoppers to add everything Costco has to offer—from bedding to artwork to nursery furniture to cookware—to one convenient wish list.

§ For members that are about to get married, they already have a service called Weddings by Costco to help shoppers with invitations, rings, and flowers.

§ Would you register at Costco? I would!