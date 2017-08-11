Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Lights

See Lights at Bite of Las Vegas; Sept. 9, 2017

Always pushing boundaries, alt-pop phenomenon Lights has never shied away from a challenge. Through her first three records, Lights built an incredibly passionate fanbase, selling out tours around the world, earning 100M in U.S. streams, 200K in U.S. album sales, and two JUNO Awards, not to mention the 2M + rabid fans who follow her every move online.

Yet through this success, she felt like she had more important things to say through her music but just didn’t know how to get them out.

Then came En, a fictional character in a post-apocalyptic world created in Lights’ imagination that is not altogether different from herself.

Over the course of a year, Lights secretly worked on the unprecedented idea of writing and drawing her own comic book based around this alter ego of sorts – all while concurrently creating a new album. Thus was born Skin&Earth, the Canadian singer’s fourth record and companion comic book series of the same name.

“I feel my whole life has lead up to a project like this,” says Lights. “It’s a complete convergence of everything I love – music, comics, post-apocalyptic romance, crystals, wine and powerful ladies, all perfectly entwined. It’ll be by far my most care-free and fierce album yet.”

Anthemic lead single “Giants” brings this immersive world to life, as Lights – and her leading lady – struggle to find hope in a hopeless world, embarking on an adventurous tale that ultimately becomes one of self-discovery and independence.