What’s Trending on Friday, August 11th, 2017

#Walmart

§ Walmart wants to track their customers’ facial expressions.

§ The store has filed a patent for a new system that will search for unhappy customers and send help.

§ The system can also determine what the store is doing right, with managers being able to keep track of items or displays that are a hit with customers.

§ They’re hoping the new system will help them retain customers and keep them from shopping online at places like Amazon.

§ It could also result in customers leaving more satisfied, preventing them from taking their complaints online.

#Drinking

§ A lot of Americans are drinking a lot more than they used to.

§ A new study says as many as 30-million adults binge-drink at least once a week.

§ The same number report alcohol abuse or dependency.

§ The numbers represent a more than 12-percent increase in problem drinking since the last study ten years ago.

§ Women showed a larger increase in alcohol abuse than men did.

§ Underage drinking has declined.

#KrispyKreme

§ Krispy Kreme is celebrating the upcoming eclipse with chocolate solar eclipse doughnuts.

§ The total solar eclipse is happening on August 21st and Krispy Kreme is celebrating.

§ For the first time in the 80 years they’ve been making doughnuts, they’re covering their signature glazed goodies in chocolate.

§ They’ll only be around for a limited time.

§ They’ll be available during evening Hot Light hours on August 19th and 20th and on the day of the 21st.

#PumpkinSpice

§ Pumpkin Spice season is right around the corner and for the die-hard fans, there’s a new line of spray spices that include the signature fall flavor.

§ The spray-on herbs from Simply Beyond are organic and made from concentrated herbal essential oils and a base of non-GMO canola oil.

§ The sprays include flavors like garlic, basil, and rosemary but they have also come out with a new Pumpkin Spice flavor.

§ So what would you use it on? They recommend items like baked goods, pancakes, French toast, etc.

§ I’m not that pumpkin spice obsessed…I’ll wait for the PSL.