What’s Trending on Friday, August 11th, 2017
#Walmart
§ Walmart wants to track their customers’ facial expressions.
§ The store has filed a patent for a new system that will search for unhappy customers and send help.
§ The system can also determine what the store is doing right, with managers being able to keep track of items or displays that are a hit with customers.
§ They’re hoping the new system will help them retain customers and keep them from shopping online at places like Amazon.
§ It could also result in customers leaving more satisfied, preventing them from taking their complaints online.
#Drinking
§ A lot of Americans are drinking a lot more than they used to.
§ A new study says as many as 30-million adults binge-drink at least once a week.
§ The same number report alcohol abuse or dependency.
§ The numbers represent a more than 12-percent increase in problem drinking since the last study ten years ago.
§ Women showed a larger increase in alcohol abuse than men did.
§ Underage drinking has declined.
#KrispyKreme
§ Krispy Kreme is celebrating the upcoming eclipse with chocolate solar eclipse doughnuts.
§ The total solar eclipse is happening on August 21st and Krispy Kreme is celebrating.
§ For the first time in the 80 years they’ve been making doughnuts, they’re covering their signature glazed goodies in chocolate.
§ They’ll only be around for a limited time.
§ They’ll be available during evening Hot Light hours on August 19th and 20th and on the day of the 21st.
#PumpkinSpice
§ Pumpkin Spice season is right around the corner and for the die-hard fans, there’s a new line of spray spices that include the signature fall flavor.
§ The spray-on herbs from Simply Beyond are organic and made from concentrated herbal essential oils and a base of non-GMO canola oil.
§ The sprays include flavors like garlic, basil, and rosemary but they have also come out with a new Pumpkin Spice flavor.
§ So what would you use it on? They recommend items like baked goods, pancakes, French toast, etc.
§ I’m not that pumpkin spice obsessed…I’ll wait for the PSL.