Win A Pair Of Tickets To Bite of Las Vegas And A Golden Ticket

August 11, 2017 11:36 AM
This week (August 14-18th) you can win a pair of tickets to the 21st Annual Bite of Las Vegas by listening to Mix 94.1 F.M. The offer get’s even better because the winner will also receive one “Golden Ticket” presented by Terrible Herbst. Bite Of Las Vegas has been running 21 years strong and is considered the best music and food festival in the valley. This year you will get to see performances by with Neon Trees, Rachel Platten, LeAnn Rimes, Eve 6, Vertical Horizon, Shawn Hook, Lights, Zowie Bowie and more! Desert Breeze Park will host Bite Of Las Vegas on Sept. 9. So come see fantastic acts and try food from over 50 of the valley’s top eateries. Listen all week to win this amazing prize or you can buy tickets now.

