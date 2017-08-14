Mercedes in the Morning Show #573

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has a list of movies whose plots couldn’t stand in 2017
-Mercedes is torn about being asked to unfriend someone on social media
7:00 a.m.
-JC started watching a TV show that Mercedes has questions about before she commits to it
8:00 a.m.
-Brooklyn Theater: The Nutjob 2
-JC & Mercedes have questions about regional nicknames
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc