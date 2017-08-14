Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #573

August 14, 2017 6:52 AM By Mercedes
Filed Under: Brooklyn Theater, Daily Dirt, Friday Rewinds, Hot 3, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Podcast, What's Trending

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has a list of movies whose plots couldn’t stand in 2017
-Mercedes is torn about being asked to unfriend someone on social media

7:00 a.m.
-JC started watching a TV show that Mercedes has questions about before she commits to it

8:00 a.m.
-Brooklyn Theater: The Nutjob 2
-JC & Mercedes have questions about regional nicknames

