What’s Trending on Monday, August 14th, 2017

#HeatherHeyer

§ Hundreds of people stood in solidarity with a woman killed in the violence from a white nationalist rally last night.

§ Crowds gathered at the site in Charlottesville, Virginia where Heather Heyer was killed by a car slamming into a group of counter-protesters.

§ A 20-year-old Ohio man is under arrest and charged with second-degree murder for the attack.

#EclipseGlasses

§ In one week, the US will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years.

§ Many people have been purchasing eclipse glasses on Amazon to protect their eyes during this event.

§ Now, Amazon is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.

§ They are contacting and issuing refunds to some customers who purchased glasses that “may not comply with industry standards.”

§ To safely view the eclipse, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark glasses…and there is enormous demand for them right now so be careful with where you purchase them.

#TaylorSwift

§ The judge in the civil trial of Taylor Swift has thrown out all claims by former radio DJ David Mueller against the singer.

§ Both sides rested their cases on Friday. The judge has allowed Mueller’s case against Taylor’s mother and her manager to proceed.

§ Taylor is countersuing, claiming assault and battery for “offensive and harmful physical contact.” Her portion of the suit will move forward.

§ Closing arguments will be today and the jury should get the case by this afternoon.

#PaleoBabyFood

§ The Paleo diet is estimated to become a $300 million industry by 2018, mostly by convincing adult to forgo anything a caveman wouldn’t eat— pasta, sugar, and processed food.

§ Now, Paleo baby food Is a thing for parents that want their kids to follow the same diet.

§ The company is called Serenity Kids and it promotes a high fat, high protein diet for babies.

§ The creators said they were shocked at the amount of sugar in most baby food and that sugar creates inflammation.

§ Most doctors say that babies don’t need all the protein in this diet and that everything is ok in moderation.