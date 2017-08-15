Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #574

August 15, 2017 6:12 AM By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has a list of the most unlucky house numbers to live in
-Jocelyn goes over the 5 summer moments you may have missed

7:00 a.m.
-JC is afraid he’s being scammed on Craigslist

8:00 a.m.
-JC and Mercedes want to know how you feel about cooking in front of your guests
-Mercedes is adamant that Grease 2 is better than the original Grease

