Mercedes in the Morning Show #574

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes has a list of the most unlucky house numbers to live in
-Jocelyn goes over the 5 summer moments you may have missed
7:00 a.m.
-JC is afraid he’s being scammed on Craigslist
8:00 a.m.
-JC and Mercedes want to know how you feel about cooking in front of your guests
-Mercedes is adamant that Grease 2 is better than the original Grease
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc