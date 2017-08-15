What’s Trending on Tuesday, August 14th, 2017

What’s Trending on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

#TaylorSwift

§ A jury ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in the groping case against for DJ David Mueller.

§ He will be required to pay $1 in damages to her.

§ The jury also found the singer’s mom and the radio promotions director not liable for tortious interference.

§ The judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold the superstar liable for a radio DJ getting fired.

§ Taylor says that she hopes the trial “serves as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

#BodyOdor

§ Study shows that women prefer the body odor of men who eat lots of fruits and veggies.

§ Men that eat a lot of refined carbohydrates (think bread, pasta) give off a smell that is less appealing.

§ Scientists say our sweat can help signal our health status and helps us attract mates.

§ In the study, women said that men who ate more vegetables smelled nicer. Men who ate a lot of meat did not produce a sweat that was any more or less attractive to women but meat did tend to make men’s odor more intense.

#Crocs

§ Crocs could be going away for good!

§ Crocs Inc. has been in a five-year legal battle with USA Dawgs over the brand’s infamous clog style.

§ This past Friday the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a final rejection to Crocs regarding its patent argument.

§ The reasoning being that a different company applied for a similar design patent a year prior.

§ They plan to appeal the decision and say they are confident that they will get a favorable outcome.

#RedWine

§ Study shows a component in red wine has similar anti-aging benefits to diet and exercise!

§ Resveratrol, a compound found in the skin of red grapes and in red wine, shares many of the same benefits as a drug prescribed to fight Type 2 diabetes called metformin.

§ Both have many of the same neuroprotective benefits that come from a low-calorie diet and exercise.

§ It also preserves muscle fibers during aging!

§ Though resveratrol was effective in studies on mice, scientists say there’s no way to drink enough red wine to yield similar results and if you tried, it could be unsafe.

§ So the takeaway is that it could still be to your benefit to have a glass or two…everything in moderation.