Bite of Las Vegas 2017: Check Out the Food Options This Year

August 16, 2017 9:45 AM
Some amazing musical talent will be on the Desert Breeze Park stage for Bite of Las Vegas 2017 on Sept. 9 — but c’mon, we all know the real star of the show is the incredible food! Check out that roster of incredible providers who will be plating up virtually any culinary delight you can think of.

Whether you’re in the mood for BBQ or Chinese, something tangy or something sweet, the over 40 (and counting!) vendors scheduled for Bite 2017 will make sure you definitely don’t leave hungry!

Tickets are still available now — and we’ll see you Sept. 9!

