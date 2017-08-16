Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #575

August 16, 2017 5:42 AM By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC read jokes sent in from someone who wants a job as a writer
-JC gives advice to kids going to school

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC want to know how people feel about their kids calling them by their first name

8:00 a.m.
-JC is thinking about getting a 2nd dog
-Mercedes does the sniff test on 3 coworkers in the building

