What’s Trending on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017

o #TraderJoes

§ Living near a Trader Joe’s could increase the value of your home!

§ Homebuyers that live near a Trader Joe’s have experienced, on average, a home appreciation of 67% of the past five years.

§ Homebuyers that live close to Whole Foods have experienced a five-year appreciation of 52%.

§ The disparity in home values and price appreciation for homes near these stores is really a reflection of the types of neighborhoods that each grocery store chain is targeting.

o #BackToSchoolStress

§ Study shows that 85% of parents say they feel stressed while prepping and packing lunch for their children.

§ When asked for their top three stress, 61% said packing lunches.

§ 55% said getting their kids up and dress stressed them out.

§ 47% said helping with homework got them.

§ Parents says that back-to-school is one of the most stressful times of the year for parents.

o #MoviePass

§ Netflix cofounder Mitch Lowe has a new business model for his startup, MoviePass.

§ For $9.95 a month, subscribers can see one movie a day in any US movie theater that accepts debit cards, with the exception of IMAX and 3D showings.

§ MoviePass used to have a tiered-pricing system that ranged from $15 to $50, depending on your location and the number of movies you chose to see.

§ The new program is a vast reduction for the service, considering the average price of a single movie ticket is $8.84.

§ Are you going to try it? It seems like a good deal!

o #TacoBell

§ Taco Bell pushes the bar yet again by creating “taco shells” out of whatever they want…this time it’s a fried egg.

§ Taco Bell previously launched a taco shell made out of a piece of fried chicken.

§ The breakfast item is called the Naked Egg Taco.

§ The egg taco rolls out nationwide on August 31s and will cost $1.99.