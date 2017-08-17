Mercedes in the Morning Show #576

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-JC thinks he was taken advantage of by a business
-Mercedes saw people walking their dogs through a cemetery
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC won’t miss crocs if they disappear for good
8:00 a.m.
-Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons joins the show
-Vaccuming soothes JC when he’s stressed
Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am
And check us out on social media:
Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM
Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM
Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc