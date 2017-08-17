Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #576

August 17, 2017 5:55 AM By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-JC thinks he was taken advantage of by a business
-Mercedes saw people walking their dogs through a cemetery

7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC won’t miss crocs if they disappear for good

8:00 a.m.
-Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons joins the show
-Vaccuming soothes JC when he’s stressed

