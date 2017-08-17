Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What’s Trending on Thursday, August 17th, 2017

August 17, 2017 6:01 AM By Mercedes
Filed Under: Anger, bonnie tyler, carpool karaoke, DNCE, eclipse, Intern Jocelyn, JC Fernandez, Mercedes, Mercedes in the morning, Raiders, What's Trending
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is helped off the field after injuring his right leg during their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

What’s Trending: Thursday, August 17th, 2017

 

#Raiders

§ The Raiders haven’t even in arrived in Las Vegas yet but they’re already our team at the betting window.

§ This offseason, more bets have been placed on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl than on any other team at the sportsbooks in town.

§ The Raiders Super Bowl odds opened as high as 20-1 but have moved to as short as 6-1 now.

§ We’re four weeks out before the regular season and on the New England Patriots have better odds than the Raiders at 3-1.

§ The Raiders will be relocating here as early as 2019.

 

#CarpoolKaraoke

§ Apple Music just released a new episode on Apple Music with John Legend and Alicia Keys.

§ Host James Corden asked the singer to put their own musical spin on a variety of random phrases.

§ He asked Alicia to sing about Natural Deodorant (audio).

§ And then he asked John to sing about the downsides of taking Viagra. (audio)

 

#Anger

§ Study shows that going to bed angry hurts your health.

§ Researchers took couples and had them argue about a touchy marital problem and had them take blood samples before and after the conflict.

§ There were surprises for couple who argued on lost sleep…about a 10% increase in inflammation.

§ Chronic inflammation is tied to heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, osteoporosis, and type 2 diabetes.

§ The couples who resolved their conflicts calmly didn’t show any increase in inflammation.

 

#BonnieTyler

§ Bonnie Tyler will sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the actual eclipse!

§ Guests aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise have an extra surprise in store for their once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience: Bonnie Tyler will be on board to perform her 1983 hit just as the moon sails across the sun.

§ The cruise ship will be positioned in the path of totality for this critical moment.

§ Her performance will be backed by a concert from DNCE.

More from Mercedes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 94.1 Las Vegas

Download App Today!
Mercedes In The Morning
Advertise Today

Listen Live