What’s Trending on Thursday, August 17th, 2017

What’s Trending: Thursday, August 17th, 2017

#Raiders

§ The Raiders haven’t even in arrived in Las Vegas yet but they’re already our team at the betting window.

§ This offseason, more bets have been placed on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl than on any other team at the sportsbooks in town.

§ The Raiders Super Bowl odds opened as high as 20-1 but have moved to as short as 6-1 now.

§ We’re four weeks out before the regular season and on the New England Patriots have better odds than the Raiders at 3-1.

§ The Raiders will be relocating here as early as 2019.

#CarpoolKaraoke

§ Apple Music just released a new episode on Apple Music with John Legend and Alicia Keys.

§ Host James Corden asked the singer to put their own musical spin on a variety of random phrases.

§ He asked Alicia to sing about Natural Deodorant (audio).

§ And then he asked John to sing about the downsides of taking Viagra. (audio)

#Anger

§ Study shows that going to bed angry hurts your health.

§ Researchers took couples and had them argue about a touchy marital problem and had them take blood samples before and after the conflict.

§ There were surprises for couple who argued on lost sleep…about a 10% increase in inflammation.

§ Chronic inflammation is tied to heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, osteoporosis, and type 2 diabetes.

§ The couples who resolved their conflicts calmly didn’t show any increase in inflammation.

#BonnieTyler

§ Bonnie Tyler will sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the actual eclipse!

§ Guests aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise have an extra surprise in store for their once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience: Bonnie Tyler will be on board to perform her 1983 hit just as the moon sails across the sun.

§ The cruise ship will be positioned in the path of totality for this critical moment.

§ Her performance will be backed by a concert from DNCE.