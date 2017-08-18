Mercedes in the Morning Show #577

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-Deal Breaker

-If Bonnie Tyler is singing during the Solar Eclipse, What other perfect pairing is there?

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes does something that JC says makes her “not normal”

8:00 a.m.

– Radio Truth or Dare: The Sack Lunch Challenge

-Mercedes taught her kid something she can’t take back

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube