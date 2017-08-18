Win Tickets To See Lionel Richie

Hello! Is it LIONEL you’re LOOKING FOR? This week (August 21st -25th), listen to Mix 94.1 FM to win a pair of tickets to see Las Vegas’ favorite Commodore Lionel Richie “All The Hits” live at the Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort on November 9th to December 16th. Mr. Richie is also scheduled to be playing March 7th-20th. This performance will feature all of Lionel’s hits, including “Hello,” “Say You, Say Mme” and more.Tickets are on sale now, but this week you can win ’em from Mix 94.1! So party “All Night Long” with Lionel Richie and Mix 94.1!