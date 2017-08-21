Britney Spears Blasts Media, Covers Bonnie Raitt in Vegas

By Scott T. Sterling

Britney Spears had a few things to get off her chest during a recent show in Las Vegas, and she did so in spectacular fashion.

The pop legend took a swipe at the media while performing last Saturday (Aug. 19), before launching into a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 hit, “Something to Talk About.”

“The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they’re really horrible, and the next minute, you’re on top of the world,” she explained to the audience.

“But, I’ve never really spoke about [it], you know? And I’m a southern girl, I’m from Louisiana. I’m from the south, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you m—–f—–s something to talk about, OK?”

Britney Spears’ Vegas show, Britney: Piece of Me, has just 18 more shows at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, including the last performance on December 31st.

