Mercedes in the Morning Show #578

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.

6:00 a.m.

-JC was asked to be a Godfather… but the kid is 10 years old and has been baptized already

-JC challenged Mercedes to a game of El Name-O Del Tuno

7:00 a.m.

-Mercedes is afraid she asked a question that is rude

8:00 a.m.

-Brooklyn Theater: The Hitman’s Bodyguard

-Mercedes has an aversion to black & white movies

Remember to listen to “Mercedes In The Morning” Monday through Friday from 5am to 10am

And check us out on social media:

Twitter: @MercedesInTheAM

Instagram: @MercedesInTheAM

Facebook: Facebook.com/mercedesandjc

Youtube