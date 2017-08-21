What’s Trending on Monday, August 21, 2017

What’s Trending on Monday, August 21st, 2017

#Eclipse

§ The first U.S. coast-to-coast solar eclipse since 1918 is happening today!

§ The last time one was seen from the U.S. was 1979.

§ Our view in Las Vegas starts around 9:09am and will not be a full eclipse view, but will be about 72% coverage.

§ The maximum block-out will occur at 10:27am and the eclipse will end at 11:52am.

§ If you miss this eclipse, you’ll have to wait seven years to see another one in the continental U.S…it will occur on April 8, 2024 but that eclipse will only swing from Texas up into Maine.

§ If you want to watch it safely, you can check out the livestream on mix941.fm!

# JerryLewis

§ The comedy legend died yesterday at the age of 91.

§ He passed away at his Las Vegas home around 9:15 in the morning.

§ The brash slapstick comic became a pop culture sensation in his partnership with Dean Martin.

§ He then went on to star in movies like “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy.”

§ His legacy also includes more than $2.5 billion raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the annual Labor Day telethon that he made an end-of-the summer ritual for decades until he was relieved of the hosting job in 2011.

#TaylorSwift

§ Taylor Swift is up to something!

§ Her profiles across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have each been removed, and all of her IG posts have been deleted.

§ She’s also blacked out her website.

§ Speculation is that a new album on the way and many are saying that the timing is very interesting seeing as how the MTV VMA’s are just around the corner with host, Katy Perry.

§ A new Taylor record would certainly be a distraction!

#ChuckECheese

§ Remember the animatronic band at Chuck E. Cheese? It’s about to be extinct.

§ They are going to phase out the singing robots.

§ The kid-focused pizza chain is updating a handful of restaurants with open kitchens and toned-down colors, as well as the animatronic animals.

§ Word is that kid’s taste in entertainment is much more sophisticated now than when the chain started and kids today prefer dancing with Chuck E. Cheese…a worker dressed up as the chain’s icon.