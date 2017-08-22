Mercedes in the Morning Show #579

Did you miss the show? Catch up on the entire morning here! Or listen to previous podcasts on Play.It or on iTunes.
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes found something disgustingly old in her kitchen
-JC won’t do something because of a movie he watched
7:00 a.m.
-Mercedes and JC’s odd fantasies
8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes drops Brooklyn off to her first day of 3rd Grade
-Someone Mercedes knows got dumped for a dumb reason
