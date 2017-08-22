What’s Trending on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

What’s Trending on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017

#TaylorSwift

§ We told you how Taylor scrubbed her social media over the weekend.

§ Yesterday she was back and she posted a cryptic video.

§ It appears to be the tail of a snake or a dragon.

§ Her fans went crazy and it sounds like new music is coming!

§ Our sources say she is releasing the first single from her upcoming sixth album this Friday, August 25th.

§ We’re hearing that the song is very poppy, she’s very secretive about it, and it’s really good.

§ We also hear that after dropping the new single, she plans to head to the MTV Video Music Awards in LA, which are being hosted by Katy Perry.

#SmartKids

§ If you want your kids to go to Harvard, then don’t have them in the summer.

§ Two studies this week revealed the odds are stacked against summer-born children getting into elite higher education.

§ In systems where school starts in September, August-born children are likely to get worse grades than their September-born peers, and are less likely to graduate from college.

§ It’s not just education that the effect of summer birth is pronounced. Research also suggests that kids born in fall are more likely to excel in sports.

#Stashing

§ Stashing is, quite possibly, the worst dating trend yet.

§ It’s when you’re in a new relationship and everything seems great, only you’ve never met any of your new love’s friends or family.

§ Basically, you’re being kept a secret for one reason or another.

§ When you press your partner about it, they’ll try to wriggle out of having to explain.

§ Most times, they’re probably already in a relationship with someone else or have some other secret to hide.

#DWTS

§ Names are slowly leaking about who’s joining season 25 of “Dancing With The Stars.”

§ Sources say that the Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella are both signed on to compete on the upcoming season of the reality dance competition series.

§ The show premiers in mid September…could they have a twins theme going here with Drew (who has a twin brother named Jonathan) and Nikki (who’s twin is fellow WWE Diva champion, Brie Bella.)