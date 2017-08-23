Watch Mel B Throw Water on Simon Cowell

By Robyn Collins

It’s not the first time that someone got water thrown on them on America’s Got Talent, but this time the joke hit too close to home.

Spice Girl and AGT judge Mel B tossed a cup of water on fellow judge Simon Cowell after he made a joke during Tuesday’s live shows.

The sarcastic British judge compared a technical difficulty on the live show to the pop star’s wedding night saying it had a lot of anticipation, but “not much promise or delivery.”

The singer threw her drink at Cowell and stormed off of the stage following the ill-timed joke.

Mel B filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte this spring and successfully filed a restraining order against him in April following accusations of emotional and physical abuse. He denied the accusations.

The judge was back in her seat in time for the next act.

