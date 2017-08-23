Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mercedes in the Morning Show #580

By JC Fernandez
6:00 a.m.
-Mercedes is conflicted about saying something people who curse in front of her kids
-JC & Mercedes want to know who loves, likes and hates their job.

7:00 a.m.
-JC’s buddy picked up a bad habit because of a new relationship

8:00 a.m.
-Mercedes & JC try Halo Top Ice Cream– and talk about a weird ice cream fetish
-JC & Mercedes debate about who stashes their partners more– men or women

